Next ‘We Live Here’ podcast fills audience in on vacant properties

  • Mow to Own
    Eltorean Hawkins in front of his home in the Walnut Park neighborhood.
    Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

Vacant properties are abundant in St. Louis. But one local millennial is on a mission to reduce that number.

“Eltorean [Hawkins] is a young twenty-something who grew up in the Walnut Park neighborhood, and he’s just decided to take it upon himself,” Kameel Stanley said on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Host Don Marsh spoke with Stanley, who is the co-producer/co-host of We Live Here. The next episode of the podcast drops Thursday, and it addresses the topic of vacancies as well as what is being done about it.

“LRA [Land Reutilization Authority] properties … are owned by our local land bank, which many people in the city know it is one of the oldest in the country,” Stanley said, referencing its establishment in 1971. “So these are homes that are basically either abandoned, or they got sucked up after nobody paid their taxes, and they’re owned by the LRA, and they’re usually pretty cheap.”

According to Stanley, and explained in the podcast, Hawkins is buying a couple of these properties and renovating them, as well as teaching others how to do the same.

“A lot of these properties aren’t as derelict as they seem, and they can be brought back – so that’s his focus,” Stanley said.

Listen to the full conversation:

Support for “We Live Here” comes from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

Those familiar with St. Louis neighborhoods are probably also familiar with the concept of gentrification. The latest episode of the We Live Here podcast, “Paved over Histories”, tackles this issue with its eye on the west St. Louis County community of Westland Acres.