Q&A with Johnathan McFarland, the Green Party candidate for mayor of St. Louis

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Johnathan McFarland, the Green Party candidate for Mayor of St. Louis, joined host Don Marsh to discuss his platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.

We spoke with Republican candidate Andrew Jones on March 27 and with Democratic candidate Lyda Krewson on March 22. In addition to our conversation with McFarland on Friday, we’ll also hear from the Libertarian candidate for mayor and two independent candidates for mayor.

Johnathan McFarland, the Green Party candidate for Mayor of St. Louis, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss his platform.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.