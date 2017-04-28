 Reporter Eli Chen discusses upcoming Story Collider event, ‘Eclipse’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Reporter Eli Chen discusses upcoming Story Collider event, ‘Eclipse’

  • St. Louis Public Radio's Science and Environment Reporter Eli Chen is part of the organizing effort to bring The Story Collider to St. Louis next week.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Next Tuesday, St. Louis will play host to Story Collider, a traveling storytelling show that records stories about science.  The event’s theme is “Eclipse” and will feature five storytellers from the St. Louis region, in partnership with the 38th annual St. Louis Storytelling Festival, which takes places May 3-6.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Science and Environment Reporter Eli Chen has been part of the organizing effort for the event in St. Louis. On Friday’s program, we heard from her about what to expect.

Related Event

What: The Story Collider: “Eclipse”

When: Tuesday, May 2 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive St., St. Louis, Mo. 63108

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

