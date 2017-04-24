The St. Louis Blues celebrate 50 years as St. Louis’ hockey team

As the St. Louis Blues continue competing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, we’ll look back at the 50-year history of the NHL team in St. Louis.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the St. Louis Blues, to look back on the team’s history and look forward at the team’s future.

