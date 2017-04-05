 Stadium financing, police funding, new St. Louis mayor and more: Dissecting April 4 election results | St. Louis Public Radio
Stadium financing, police funding, new St. Louis mayor and more: Dissecting April 4 election results

  • Rachel Lippmann, Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies discuss the results of the April 4 general municipal elections across the region.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Tuesday, April 4, marked the day of the general municipal elections in the St. Louis region. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ discussed the outcome of the elections around the area, including the St. Louis mayoral race, police funding in the county and proposed funding for a soccer stadium in the city. 

Want full election coverage from St. Louis Public Radio? You'll find it here. 

Joining the program:

  • Rachel Lippmann, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jo Mannies, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Listen to the conversation:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

