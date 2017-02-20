Is tax increment financing used too much in St. Louis?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we turned our attention to the use of tax increment financing as an economic development tool. Is it used too much in St. Louis?

We’ll speak with two people who have different perspectives on the subject.

Molly Metzger is an assistant professor at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University. She’s also a member of Team TIF. Team TIF was started to improve transparency and racial equity in St. Louis through how tax incentives are used.

Otis Williams is the director of the St. Louis Development Corporation. SLDC is the economic development arm of the City of St. Louis.

