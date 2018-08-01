Thursday: A conversation with incumbent Congressman Lacy Clay as Aug. 7 primary approaches

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay (D-University City) will join host Don Marsh to discuss his campaign to serve another term in Congress. St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jason Rosenbaum will also participate in the conversation.

Clay, who was first elected to national office in 2000, currently faces a primary challenge from Cori Bush to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Both Bush and Clay’s names will appear on next week’s Democratic primary ballot.

Producer’s note: Cori Bush was a guest on St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.

