 Thursday: We discuss where public safety in St. Louis is heading with newly appointed director | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: We discuss where public safety in St. Louis is heading with newly appointed director

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk with Judge Jimmie Edwards, as he embarks on a new role as director of public safety in St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected the nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

St. Louis Public Safety

Krewson's backers, foes hail appointment of long-time judge to lead public safety

By Oct 13, 2017
St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards talks to reporters on Friday after being appointed as the city's public safety director.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected a nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

Judge Jimmie Edwards’ appointment drew widespread praise, including from elected officials who have been supportive of the protests over former police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.