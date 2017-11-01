Thursday: We discuss where public safety in St. Louis is heading with newly appointed director

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk with Judge Jimmie Edwards, as he embarks on a new role as director of public safety in St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected the nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

