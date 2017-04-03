Tuesday: After a recent spate of domestic violence incidents in St. Louis, what can be done?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Glen Carbon. Glasgow Village. Ladue. In the past month, three highly-publicized murder-suicides took place around the region, each tied to a history of domestic violence. These incidents made headlines, but they draw attention to pervasive acts of domestic violence that take place in St. Louis every day across socioeconomic and racial lines.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the prevalence of domestic violence across the region and work that is being done to assist victims and perpetrators. We’ll start with the question: What is domestic violence? And who is responsible for stepping in once violent act occurs?

Joining the discussion:

Maggie Menefee, Executive Director, Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments (ALIVE)

Kristin Bulin, Clinical Site Supervisor, Provident Inc.

