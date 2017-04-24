 Tuesday: Chinese and Chinese American culture in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Chinese and Chinese American culture in St. Louis

  • On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we're talking about the experiences of Chinese immigrants and Chinese Americans in St. Louis.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Trade deals, jobs, and even the prospect of war with North Korea hang in the balance with U.S.-China relations these days. As tensions ebb and flow, what is the experience like for people with ties to Chinese culture?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the experience of Chinese immigrants and Chinese Americans in the St. Louis area.

Joining the program will be:

  • Lucy Burns, Research Lab Manager with Microve Inotech Laboratories and President of OCA St. Louis
  • Caroline Fan, Partner at The HLN Group and Past President of OCA St. Louis
  • Min Liu, Associate Professor of Health Communication at SIUE and Community Outreach Director for The Chinese School

We’ll also delve into Chinese President Xi Jinping’s interest in the Midwest when we talk to Clay Masters, a host and political reporter with Iowa Public Radio.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Related Content

East meets Midwest as 37 Chinese students arrive for student program

By Jun 12, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Missouri’s Boys State and Girls State will mark a national first over the next few weeks, as they host an expected 37 high school and college students from China – 16 boys and 21 girls – who will join the hundreds of Missouri teens who participate in the student-government program.

Unique Cultural Exchange To Take Place As Chinese Youth Visit Missouri

By , , & Jun 12, 2013
(via Wikimedia Commons)

The relationship between the United States and China is important, as demonstrated by recent meetings between President Barack Obama and his counterpart, Xi Jinping.

A group of 37 Chinese students will begin arriving in St. Louis this week to attend Missouri Boys and Girls State, youth leadership programs held at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. 

In The Competition Between The U.S. And China, Where Does St. Louis Fit In?

By Feb 24, 2014
(via Flickr/iChaz)

According to World Trade Center St. Louis executive director Tim Nowak, the number one destination for St. Louis exports is China. With such a direct link to the St. Louis economy, the future of U.S.-China relations is particularly significant to the St. Louis region.

In his new book “Contest of the Century,” Financial Times journalist Geoff Dyer offers an in-depth look at the increasingly competitive nature of that relationship. He is in St. Louis for a presentation tonight at the St. Louis County Library.