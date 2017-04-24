Tuesday: Chinese and Chinese American culture in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Trade deals, jobs, and even the prospect of war with North Korea hang in the balance with U.S.-China relations these days. As tensions ebb and flow, what is the experience like for people with ties to Chinese culture?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the experience of Chinese immigrants and Chinese Americans in the St. Louis area.

Joining the program will be:

Lucy Burns, Research Lab Manager with Microve Inotech Laboratories and President of OCA St. Louis

Caroline Fan, Partner at The HLN Group and Past President of OCA St. Louis

Min Liu, Associate Professor of Health Communication at SIUE and Community Outreach Director for The Chinese School

We’ll also delve into Chinese President Xi Jinping’s interest in the Midwest when we talk to Clay Masters, a host and political reporter with Iowa Public Radio.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.