Tuesday: From Missouri to California – A history of the Pony Express

The Pony Express is an enduring icon of the American West. It was a venture that used horseback riders to transport mail halfway across the continent from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California.

Founded in 1860 just prior to the Civil War, the delivery service lasted only 18 months.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history of the Pony Express with author Jim DeFelice, who traveled the service’s route during his research. DeFelice is the author of “West Like Lightning: The Brief, Legendary Ride of the Pony Express."

DeFelice is also co-author of “American Sniper,” a memoir about U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, which was later adapted into a movie of the same name and directed by Clint Eastwood.

