Tuesday: Nicholas Rodriguez gives us a preview of his performances as headliner of ‘MUNY Magic’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, contributor Steve Potter will hear from actor and singer Nicholas Rodriguez about his career and his performances at The Sheldon as headliner of “MUNY Magic.”

Related Event

What: MUNY Magic at the Sheldon: "My 70s Show - A Night With Nicholas Rodriguez"

When: March 29 and 30, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

