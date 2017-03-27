Tuesday: Wellspring Church Pastor F. Willis Johnson discusses his new book, ‘Holding Up Your Corner’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by Rev. F. Willis Johnson, the pastor of Wellspring Church in Ferguson, to discuss his new book. It is titled “Holding Up Your Corner: Talking About Race in Your Community!”

Related Event

What: F. Willis Johnson Discussion and Signing

When: Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.