‘We Live Here’: Missouri Supreme Court reaches decision on Latasha Johnson’s tenants’ rights case

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled on a case that “We Live Here” zeroed in on at the beginning of the podcast's season.

The podcast’s most recent episode is about the case of Latasha Johnson, whose eviction proceedings made it to the state's highest court because of its importance to tenants’ rights. The court ruled in favor of Johnson's landlord but it also laid out some important new guidelines for tenants’ rights. However, the ruling did nothing to change Johnson’s situation or expunge the eviction from her record.

St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh spoke with reporter/producer Tim Lloyd about the most recent episode.

