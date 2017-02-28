Wednesday: Going back to the beginning of NPR with Bill Siemering

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll have the chance to speak with Bill Siemering about the important roles he played in the founding of National Public Radio and the creation of “All Things Considered,” as he visits town.

A MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, Siemering is now the president of Developing Radio Partners, an organization that facilitates radio stations in developing countries.

Related Event

What: Principia College Presents Bill Siemering

When: Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wanamaker Hall at Principia College, Elsah, Illinois

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.