Wednesday: Sauce Magazine's picks their favorite new restaurants of 2017

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we host our monthly edition of Sound Bites. It will be about Sauce Magazine’s picks for the top 12 new restaurants of 2017.

Joining host Don Marsh for discussion will be Sauce Magazine’s managing editors Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.