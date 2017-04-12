 What are the plans for a recently-awarded $29.5 million HUD grant in the Near North Side? | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

What are the plans for a recently-awarded $29.5 million HUD grant in the Near North Side?

By 1 hour ago
  • Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what the non-profit is working on in neighborhood revitalization.
    Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what the non-profit is working on in neighborhood revitalization.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded a $29.5 million grant to a team of developers to revitalize and transform the Near North Side neighborhood, which encompasses an area directly north of downtown St. Louis. The area runs from the riverfront to Jefferson Avenue on the west side and Washington Avenue on the south side to St. Louis Avenue near the Old North neighborhood on the north side.

Urban Strategies is one member of the team that will be responsible for redeveloping the area, focusing on the “people component” of the work with programming that encompasses residents in the development planning process.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by Esther Shin, the new president of Urban Strategies, who succeeded Sandra Moore in January, to discuss the project. Urban Strategies is considered a leader in comprehensive neighborhood revitalization.

The primary grantee partner for the HUD grant is the City of St. Louis, but many other partners are involved in the planning process.

Prior to the grant submission, Shin said, there was a 16-month planning period that included over 600 neighborhood and partner stakeholders as well as 150 meetings to determine what the vision for the community would be and who needed to be a part of the planning process.

At the center of the plan for the grant are three main pillars of development:

  • Housing: McCormick Baron Salazar will work to revitalize the Preservation Square housing development, with units being brought up-to-date, enlarged. The number of units of affordable housing will increase in the area.
  • Neighborhood: There are plans to develop the neighborhood with transportation, greenspace, retail and commercial vitality.
  • People: Programs will be implemented to promote mental and physical health as well as cradle-to-college career programs.

While the federal government is providing $29.5 million in funding, this will leverage at least $2.2 billion in local funding through cash and in-kind services, Shin said. Part of that includes the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new $1.8 billion western headquarters, which will go into the neighborhood as well as a $5 million stretch of Great Rivers Greenway’s 600-mile network of greenways.

“For some of the projects, financing and resources are a challenge,” Shin said. “There are never enough resources. Thirty million sounds like a lot of money, but in reality it is a drop in the bucket when talking about total community transformation. When we talk about the kinds of programs we’d like to see around youth social enterprise development, there’s just not enough money.”

Shin said that the development process is still ongoing and that community members are welcome to comment on it at any time.

“The door is always open,’ Shin said. “We want to be as inclusive and transparent as possible. If community folks want us to speak about the program, we’re always happy to do that. In order for this to be successful, it won’t be because of Urban Strategies, it will be because there was strong support behind it from the city and people in our community.”

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
North St. Louis
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

How do you define urban development? Stadiums or schools, ponder Richard Baron and Sandra Moore

By Nov 11, 2015
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

“How do you define development?” questioned Richard Baron, the Chairman and CEO of St. Louis-based for-profit community developer McCormack Baron Salazar, on Wednesday’s “St. Louis on the Air.”

Want to open a restaurant but strapped for cash? Lucky contest winner will get free rent and more

By Sep 20, 2016
The Fantasy Food Fare Business Competition winner will be open a restaurant at this location at St. Louis Avenue and North 14th Street in St. Louis' Old North area, seen in this file photo.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis contest is offering an unusual prize: a nearly fully-equipped restaurant.

Three local organizations are holding a competition in which the winner gets two years of free rent at a restaurant space catty-cornered from Crown Candy Kitchen, on St. Louis Avenue in the Old North area. The prize is a nearly finished 4,464-square-foot space equipped with walk-in freezers, food-prep areas, a ventilation system and even the kitchen sink. The package is worth up to $100,000.

Neighborhood celebrates last block party ahead of NGA

By Jul 21, 2016
Brenda Nelson plays a card game with friends on Mullanphy Street during the street's last annual block party on Saturday.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the third Saturday of July neighbors and former residents gathered in the 2300 block of Mullanphy Street in north St. Louis.

That’s when the annual block party always takes place.

But this would be the last one.