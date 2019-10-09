Thursday: Mayor Krewson Shares Her Thoughts On Airport Privatization

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For more than a year, St. Louis has been weighing the idea of leasing its airport for a for-profit entity. Mayor Lyda Krewson is among the city officials that have the final say as to whether a deal goes through — the others being Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

Last week, the city’s airport working group approved a request for qualifications, which entails screening of potential bidders to gauge whether they can financially and operationally move forward in the process. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mayor Krewson will join host Sarah Fenske and share her thoughts on the airport privatization process, among other potential topics.

Have an airport privatization question or comment about for Mayor Krewson? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.