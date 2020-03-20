Your Questions About Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region, Answered

Updated March 20

Coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life in Missouri and Illinois as officials call for new measures to slow the outbreak. Sporting events are postponed, holiday parades are canceled, and campuses are empty as the region braces for a virus that’s spread worldwide.

We have been asking you, our audience, what you want to know about COVID-19. Your questions inform our reporting. Below, we’ve compiled some of the most frequently asked questions along with answers, which we’ll update as things change.

What is the local impact of coronavirus so far?

Missouri has at least 28 diagnosed cases (as of March 19) of COVID-19, the disease spread by coronavirus. In Illinois, more than 400 people have tested positive.

Who can get tested in Missouri?

Missourians can get tested for the coronavirus if 1) they have a cough and a fever over 100.4 degrees and 2) they’ve either had contact with an infected person or they’ve traveled to a high-exposure country, such as China or Italy. These requirements will likely become less strict by April 1 as the state accesses more tests.

Why are so few people in Missouri being tested?

As of March 20, Missouri has tested fewer than 400 people total, largely due to the strict guidelines deciding who gets tested. For now, people with a cough and fever can’t access a COVID-19 test unless they’ve been in contact with a confirmed infected person or have traveled to certain countries.

By April 1, Missouri expects to loosen those requirements to allow any resident with a cough and fever to be tested. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services says it now has the ability to perform 1,000 tests per day.

What happens to people who can’t self-isolate because they are experiencing homelessness?

Several homeless shelters are limiting the number of people they can accommodate to adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a result, leaders are looking at hotels or empty dormitories to quarantine and house people. The city has put up public hand-washing stations for people without access to running water.

What do I do if I’m put under quarantine?

People under quarantine — even those who do not have symptoms — should stay home 14 days from their last exposure to the virus or to someone who has it.

“People shouldn’t be answering the door and addressing people who come to the door face to face if they come under quarantine; they should speak through the door,” said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, director of public health for St. Charles County. “They shouldn’t be picking up prescriptions; they shouldn’t be going for drives; they shouldn’t be walking around the community; they shouldn’t be talking over the fence with their neighbor.”

Is it safe to go for a walk, or do we need to stay in the house all the time? Can I still ride my bike or walk my dog?

Yes, it is safe to take a walk or engage in an outdoor activity you enjoy. A self-quarantine does not have to mean a complete shutdown of your life. Taking care of yourself by stretching, exercising or spending time outdoors can keep you stay healthy mentally as well as physically. Just be sure to follow other recommended prevention practices, such as avoiding large groups, and, of course, washing your hands when you come back inside.

Should I cancel my upcoming trips?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. But here are some questions to ask yourself:

Is the event I’m traveling for still happening? Response to the virus has led to the cancelation of many scheduled events, including athletic events and live music. Check your itinerary for canceled events.

Can I follow prevention guidelines while traveling? If you are leaving home for a long period of time, make sure you’re still able to wash your hands regularly, avoid large crowds and isolate yourself if you feel any symptoms while on the road.

Should I be scared? Should I stock up on food?

This is a really important question. Response to coronavirus has upended regular life for people across the country and around the world. If you are feeling scared, take comfort in the fact that you are not alone in experiencing stress or anxiety related to the virus or to prevention efforts.

The CDC recommends that you call your health care provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.

There is not a shortage of food or disruption of supply chains that would indicate people need to stock up. You may find that your local grocery store temporarily runs out of certain in-demand items — such as toilet paper, hand soap or certain foods — more often than usual. Other than that, your grocery store probably looks the same as it always has.

What should I do to protect myself and loved ones?

Bottom line: Wash your hands. And stay home if you feel sick.

You can protect yourself from catching the coronavirus the same way you would avoid the common cold, said Sharon Frey, an infectious diseases researcher at the St. Louis University Center for Vaccine Development. Both are spread through tiny droplets of water expelled when sick people cough or sneeze.

“There’s nothing new; there are no new ideas or concepts here,” Frey said. “We all know the answer to this question, but we ask it anyway because we’re all worried.”

Washing your hands often is important, as is keeping your hands away from your face, she said. Unlike other viruses, the new coronavirus is “fragile,” which means it’s killed with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

People should stay away from others if they are sick. That means not going to church or work if they have flu- or cold-like symptoms.

Health officials also urge people to keep communal spaces clean and disinfected to protect yourself and others. Sneeze or cough into a disposable tissue or into your elbow.

“There’s an amazing spray that you cannot see that comes out of the mouth when someone sneezes or coughs,” Frey said. “You have to do something to protect other people.”

How do we distinguish cold or flu symptoms from those of COVID-19?

COVID-19 has symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most people, these symptoms are mild. But they can be more severe in older or immunocompromised people and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Because the symptoms can be so similar, the only way to really tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 is to be tested.

If you think you might have COVID-19, the most important thing to do is to stay home and call your doctor or an urgent care center. They’ll ask you some screening questions, and then a doctor will decide whether you should be tested.

Why aren't there more tests being made available?

In Missouri, and the rest of the country, there haven’t been enough COVID-19 tests to meet demand. The reasons are complicated. Part of the problem, at least initially, was with the test itself, which was developed by the CDC. Early versions of the test showed inconclusive results, and that caused a bottleneck in getting the tests out to states.

The Missouri state health department says it's expecting more test kits soon, and that will probably change who’s able to get tested.

There are several commercial test kits available now, but you can’t go out and buy one. A doctor must order a test for you. Medicare Part B will cover the cost of coronavirus tests completed on or after Feb. 4, but it's unclear if those with private insurance will have to pay out-of-pocket for the tests.

Should I wear rubber gloves if I go to crowded, busy places like the grocery store or school or a mall?

Unless you’re sanitizing your gloves as often as you’d wash your hands, they’re not going to offer much protection. And they might do more harm than good by giving a false sense of security.

The main way the virus spreads is through tiny droplets that are sprayed into the air when an infected person coughs — or even talks. People also can get sick when they touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their faces, which is why doctors recommend washing your hands frequently.

Are any local universities working on tests to distribute?

Washington University is working to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. There’s no word yet on a local university developing a test.

What symptoms should I be experiencing before getting tested?

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of the cold or flu. Most patients experience mild symptoms, but in some people, especially older people or those with underlying illnesses, the symptoms — including cough, fever, nausea or shortness of breath — can be severe.

Doctors say people should seek medical attention if they have a high fever, a bloody cough or trouble breathing. Anyone with such symptoms, particularly someone who has traveled to countries where the virus is prevalent or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, could qualify for a coronavirus test.

St. Louis health providers say people in Missouri experiencing these symptoms are much more likely to be suffering from the flu or the common cold.

Where should someone go if they want to get tested?

If you think you might have COVID-19, the most important thing is to minimize exposure to other people, said Dr. Melissa Tepe, chief medical officer at Affinia Healthcare.

Concerned patients should call an urgent care center, clinic or emergency room before arriving, Tepe said. Clinic workers will ask screening questions about a patient’s travel history and potential for exposure to positive cases. If the caller meets the CDC guidelines for a potential case, doctors can meet the patient as soon as they arrive to keep them away from other patients. They’ll also contact the city and state health departments to arrange for a test.

Patients who meet the testing criteria will have a swab taken from their nose or mouth. Doctors will send those swabs to the state testing lab in Jefferson City. The lab can complete the test in around six hours, Williams said.

If you’re concerned that you’re infected but don’t meet the CDC standards for testing, don’t panic, Tepe said. There’s no COVID-19-specific medicine yet, and the treatment is the same as it would be for the flu or cold. That means rest, lots of fluids and taking ibuprofen for body aches.

People in Illinois cannot request a test if they’re concerned they have the novel coronavirus, a health department official said. Only a physician will determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate. When someone is tested, the specimens that are collected are sent to one of three state health department laboratories in Chicago, Springfield or Carbondale.

What are St. Louis area casinos doing to protect patrons?

Illinois casinos will shut down as of March 16. State officials ordered all 10 casinos in the state to suspend gambling operations for at least two weeks.

Casinos on Missouri side of the St. Louis region are taking extra precautions to sanitize gaming devices to protect patrons.

Lumiere Place, River City, Ameristar and Hollywood Casinos have all posted statements detailing responses to COVID-19 on their websites.

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long, clarified in a tweet that it is fine if a casino has more than 1,000 people present at one time. Only events organized for more than 1,000 people are prohibited.

St. Louis County has also banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

In sum, all casinos are following guidelines from the CDC and state health departments. This includes frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces in the hotel and casino areas. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available in high traffic areas.

River City said in its statement it is increasing the air circulation on casino floors.

Casinos have also established protocols to help guests get medical attention if they think they have the coronavirus.

