St. Louis on the Air
Noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. (repeat) Monday-Friday
St. Louis on the Air creates a unique space where guests and listeners can share ideas and opinions with respect and honesty. Whether exploring issues and challenges confronting our region, discussing the latest innovations in science and technology, taking a closer look at our history or talking with authors, artists and musicians, St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.
The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Miya Norfleet. The engineer is Aaron Doerr. Avery Rogers is our production assistant.
Recent Episodes:
St. Louis-based DJ Alexis Tucci’s career spans nearly three decades. She’s in high demand throughout the country, and her house music DJing has a strong fan base in the LGBTQ community.
Attorneys Eric Banks, Brenda Talent and Sarah Swatosh tackle qualified immunity and abortion on St. Louis on the Air’s Legal Roundtable.
Abortion rights organizers Kennedy Moore and Brianna Chandler share where they are setting their sights in the wake of the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Fluffy GRL Movement founder Ebbi Nichole is throwing a body-positive pool party in St. Louis, and all the fluffy girls are invited.
What is a Wet Taco? Discover its Journey to Dutchtown and the Woman Who's Dream Brought Them to Us. @tacoslajefastl
In 1947, St. Louis Browns players Hank Thompson and Willard Brown became the third and fourth Black ballplayers to break MLB's color barrier.
Delmar Divine Executive Director Jorge Riopedre and Shawntelle Fisher, founder and CEO of SoulFisher Ministries, join "St. Louis on the Air."
SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital nurses say that their departments are regularly understaffed and that hospital management has not done enough to address their concerns.
Ryan Krull of the Riverfront Times has been digging into the firing of a serial sexual harasser in St. Louis County’s jail.
Missouri S&T engineering professor Casey Canfield shares new research into what it will take to expand high-speed broadband access to rural areas.
The Rev. Kenneth McKoy is St. Louis’ “pastor of the streets.” A new documentary that tells his story premieres July 17 at the St. Louis International Film Festival.
Reporter Allison Kite updates "St. Louis On The Air" about an ongoing investigation into the causes and risks of high lead levels in the Midwest.