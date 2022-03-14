314 Day means sharing the STL love

When Keisha Mabry Haymore moved to St. Louis for a Teach for America job back in 2010, she didn’t know much about the city. The Louisville, Kentucky, native recalled that she’d visited just once or twice before the assignment.

“Like, all I knew about St. Louis was the Arch,” she recalled.

Initially, Haymore found the town difficult. “To be honest, it was really hard going to networking events and people asking you, ‘What high school did you go to?’” she said on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air. “My first year in St. Louis, without family, was just a real struggle.”

But Haymore didn’t give up. She made a challenge for herself — forcing herself to meet 100 people in 100 days. “I just had to think, if I am going to make St. Louis home, I need to make St. Louis home and be more intentional about that,” she said.

Haymore’s plan ultimately became a book, “Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days.” It also changed her life. In trying new things every month, from DJing to improv to jumping out of a plane, she found a community.

“What I've learned is, you have to show something — show interest, show love, show support, show kindness. And when you show those things, you break down those barriers that keep us divided,” she said. “By leaning into St. Louis and being more intentional about how I was connecting with people and meeting with people, versus letting the high school name be a barrier, St. Louis instantly showed me love back.”

Added Haymore, “I feel like, truly, all the dreams, hopes and wishes that I've been able to realize here, I don't know if they would have happened in other cities.”

For the entire noon hour on 314 Day, St. Louis on the Air celebrated the things we love about St. Louis — including the St. Louis accent and the majesty of Mister Gary, the host of TV’s “Them Yo People.”

The show also explored the origins of 314 Day with the man who started it back in 2006, event promoter Young Dip.

Then getting started as a DJ, Dip said he decided to promote a day tied to the area’s main area code after thinking back on how it felt in the early aughts, when St. Louis sports teams were on fire and Nelly brought national attention to the city’s music scene. “It was just like, ‘How can we re-create that feeling,” he recalled.

As 314 Day Communications Director Jami Ballentine Dolby shared, while 314 Day is a citywide celebration today, it started in the Black community. “What's unique about 314 Day is nobody has forgotten that,” she noted. “And nobody has had to be reminded of that.”

Dolby sees 314 Day as the city’s homecoming weekend — but she cautions that it’s not just for people who grew up here.

“We always talk about what high school you went to,” she acknowledged. “314 Day is not about that. It's really about, have you ever lived in St. Louis, are you from St. Louis, do you currently live here or do you have any connections to the city?” If the answer to any of those questions is yes, she said, 314 Day is for you.

Here's why people love the St. Louis region:

The foooood! After moving around this year I have to say my takeaway has been that STL is a surprise food city. Incredible food and it’s CHEAP! https://t.co/dbwnmZyOeB — Christine Tannous (@ctannous98) March 14, 2022

I was only supposed to be in STL for 2 years, but 10 years later I am still here! All thanks to the restaurants who keep me fed, the folks who are out there making it a better place, the weird voice that I can never understand when there is a tornado siren, and gin. https://t.co/BwB8622aiF — Uffda Jen (@UffdaJen) March 14, 2022

Forest park, all the free activities you can attend around the city, and I love our food https://t.co/1iZ72L5LXy — 🍀ICanFixMyOwnCrown 😌💐 (@StephyShante) March 14, 2022

Nowhere else does the Rust Belt vibe of the industrial Midwest collide so directly with the sweltering Southern Gothic of the great Mississippi River ports - folks we love it. https://t.co/T33vpioQf9 — Patrick Northrup (@PatNorthrup) March 14, 2022

I love the caves of @citymuseum, the English Woodland Garden in the @mobotgarden, the amazing beauty of our houses of worship, the fantastic architecture on every block, the late night hours at Gooseberries, random movie nights at the Royale, the artwork of Bill Christman...! https://t.co/klwX5QMBdc — Angela Pancella (@apancella) March 14, 2022

Forest Park. Imo’s from the Big Bend Imo’s (mozz only) and all the other good 🍕(Pizza Champ, Pizza A-Go-Go). Breweries. Summer events (Shakespeare, Whitaker Music Festival). Free zoo. Lovely neighborhoods. Diversity. Cardinal baseball.



Love my chosen home, for better & worse. https://t.co/UlHmlNcfVR — Allison Hughes (@iamhughes) March 14, 2022