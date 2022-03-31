Friday: Local artists see NFTs as the future of art — but not everyone is so sure

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

NFTs have blown up over the past couple years — and they’ve been a rather contentious topic. Non-fungible tokens, essentially digital artworks that can be bought and sold, have become a huge trend for internet nerds and celebrities alike, but they’ve also been criticized for their environmental impacts, potential riskiness, and even perceived meaninglessness.

Some local artists are making use of the new technology. For them, NFTs aren’t just a way for rich people to quasi-own images of cartoon apes — they’re a way for small artists to grow their business and make money amid a scene that isn’t usually so lucrative.

Brain Frye, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law, has written extensively about how NFTs have affected the art world, most recently in a piece called “ NFTs and the Death of Art .” He’ll join St. Louis on the Air on Friday to talk about the effects of this new technology on the art world. Plus, we’ll hear from some local artists who have gotten in on NFTs and how they weighed the costs and benefits.

