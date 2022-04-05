Wednesday: Local florists at Urban Buds tackle waste and share spring planting tips

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Urban Buds Urban Buds co-owners from left: Karen “Mimo” Davis and Miranda Duschack.

At Urban Buds’ stand at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market on Saturdays, shoppers won’t see bouquets wrapped in plastic. They’ll see fresh-cut ranunculus, sweet pea and snapdragons lying in water buckets.

That’s intentional, says co-owner Miranda Duschack. The Dutchtown farm specializes in growing over 70 flowers and prides itself on sustainability. “Grown, not flown” is the motto.

“Our main market is three miles from the farm, which reduces our carbon footprint,” Duschack said. “That’s why our bloom lasts longer.”

Around 80% of cut flowers in the U.S. are imported from overseas. A majority of domestic flowers come from California. But supply chain issues due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed people to look for local growers, like Urban Buds.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Urban Buds’ co-owners Duschack and Karen “Mimo” Davis will share how they reduce waste in an industry that produces 100,000 tons of plastic a year. Plus, they’ll share spring planting tips.

Related Event

What: Urban Buds at Tower Grove Farmers’ Market

When: Saturdays from April 2 – November 5, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Center Cross Dr, St. Louis, MO 63116

