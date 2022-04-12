Wednesday: What to eat at City Foundry STL

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Located in midtown St. Louis, City Foundry STL continues to be a popular destination combining retail, entertainment and food.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan will give us her take on some of the best places to try at City Foundry STL. The food hall opened last August with 11 restaurants and now has 16 — with another set to open soon.

Among the highlights , says Nagarajan, are the Ivorian Senegalese restaurant Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch and burger joint Intergalactic.

Nagarajan will also discuss two new restaurants included in the magazine’s April “Hit List.”



Spoonful Dessert Cafe , 12943 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63146

, The Crooked Boot , 2012 Campus Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301

