Tuesday: St. Louis environmentalists honored for 2022 Earth Day celebration

Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air will feature an environmentalist nominated in this year’s earthday365 sustainability awards. As a senior training partner with the Sierra Club and the co-founder of Community First Plus, Leah Clyburn fights for social, economic, educational and environmental justice for all. She’ll share what environmental justice (and injustice) looks like in the St. Louis region.

“There’s no boundaries when it comes to pollution,” Clyburn said at a 2021 rally for cleaner air, in which people from north St. Louis and East St. Louis gathered at the McKinley Bridge to bring attention to the region’s poor air quality . “What happens here in Missouri lands on the backs [and] on the shoulders of people who live in Illinois.

“The only way we can actually get in front of it,” she added, “is coming together as one region and one voice of all races and representations to say, ‘No more.’”

The sustainability awards will be part of this year’s St. Louis Earth Day Festival , which is back after a two-year hiatus. Jess Watson, the executive director of earthday365, will also join the show to highlight other sustainability award nominees and share what to expect at this weekend’s Earth Day events.

Related Event

What: St. Louis Earth Day Festival

When: April 23 and 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Muny Grounds in Forest Park (1 Theatre Dr, St. Louis, MO 63112)

