Tuesday: Dream Builders 4 Equity celebrates five years of mentoring local youth

Dream Builders 4 Equity has pioneered a new workforce development model in St. Louis over the last five years.

The nonprofit teaches young adults ages 16 to 24 about construction, personal finance and real estate investing — all with the intention to equip mentees with tools to re-invest in their neighborhoods. Most of the mentees are from either St. Louis or north St. Louis County.

Dream Builders then takes it a step further: they have the trainees apply their newfound knowledge on construction sites. The nonprofit partners with minority contractors to renovate properties and then shares equity with mentees once those properties are sold. To date, the nonprofit has had around 75 apprentices.

As part of the process, each class of students co-writes a book chronicling their year-long journey. This year, the class of 13 mentees also recorded an album, which will premiere at their book signing on April 24th.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the nonprofit’s President and CEO Michael Woods and a mentee will talk about their experience.

Related Event

What: “Brick by Brick: Dreams We Build,” book signing

When: April 24, 2022

Where: Sophie's Artist Lounge, 3333 Washington Avenue, St. Louis 63103

