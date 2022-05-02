How STLPR hopes to save birds from deadly window strikes

Each year, an estimated 1 billion birds are killed when they crash into windows. It’s a particularly acute problem each spring and fall in St. Louis, when the region becomes a way station for thousands of migratory birds .

For years now, St. Louis Public Radio staffers have documented the harm done to birds that crash into the station’s building in Grand Center. And for Give STL Day , the station is raising funds to mitigate the toll, with plans to purchase and install window decals that break up the reflections that confuse birds.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, mid-day host Greg Munteanu discussed how the staff-driven campaign began, while Ken Buchholz, director of the Audubon Society at Riverlands, shared what he’s learned about making buildings bird-safe.

“We know it can work because these are not complex solutions,” Buchholz said. “We're talking about putting stickers on windows. We're talking about leaving blinds closed and turning off lights for the most part. So anyone can do this at a home or in an office building.”

Buchholz said the assessment his nonprofit did for STLPR’s building is the first — but he hopes it won’t be the last. Munteanu echoed that thought. “I really want this to spread out across St. Louis,” he said.

Photo via Flickr/Becky Matsubara