Wednesday: Moms of transgender kids take issue with ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill

A bill making its way through the Missouri legislature would prevent transgender girls from playing girls sports, forcing them to play with the team corresponding with the gender they were assigned at birth.

The “Save Women’s Sports” act was introduced this year by Sen. Mike Moon . It made its rounds during the 2021 legislative session as well. Similar bills have been introduced — and passed — all around the country, and many of them model legislation coming out of the conservative Christian advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two LBGTQ+ advocates and parents of transgender kids will discuss the bill. Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St Louis, will join, alongside Jennifer Harris Dault, a Mennonite pastor in St. Louis.

