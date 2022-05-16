© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Post-Dispatch details Kroenke and NFL’s efforts to conceal Rams’ relocation plans

Published May 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford looks over his line at the Tennessee Titans defense in the second quarter at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on August 20, 2011.
File photo / Bill Greenblatt
/
UPI
St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford looks over his line at the Tennessee Titans defense in the second quarter at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on August 20, 2011.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new investigation by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reveals how far Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL went to keep fans in the dark about relocation efforts.

The Post-Dispatch obtained hundreds of court exhibits, which expose a pattern of lying to the public about stadium plans in Los Angeles, and a carefully concocted public relations plan to paint the region as a bad investment for the league. The news comes six months after St. Louis settled with the NFL for $790 million.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, business reporter Austin Huguelet will detail the fight to get the documents and what he found most surprising in his investigation.

What finding in the P-D’s investigation stands out to you? What more do you want to know about the Rams' move to LA? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air RamsSt. Louis RamsNFLStan Kroenke
Stay Connected
Kayla Drake
Kayla is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Kayla Drake
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content