Tuesday: Post-Dispatch details Kroenke and NFL’s efforts to conceal Rams’ relocation plans

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new investigation by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reveals how far Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL went to keep fans in the dark about relocation efforts.

The Post-Dispatch obtained hundreds of court exhibits, which expose a pattern of lying to the public about stadium plans in Los Angeles, and a carefully concocted public relations plan to paint the region as a bad investment for the league. The news comes six months after St. Louis settled with the NFL for $790 million .

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, business reporter Austin Huguelet will detail the fight to get the documents and what he found most surprising in his investigation.

