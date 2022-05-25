Thursday: Prosecutor’s motion to vacate Politte conviction is only Missouri’s second

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Last August, Missouri prosecutors gained a new tool — a law that allowed them to take action in cases they believed had resulted in wrongful convictions.

And last week, Washington County Prosecutor Josh Hedgecorth became the second prosecutor in Missouri to use it. Hedgecorth filed a motion to vacate conviction in the case of Michael Politte , who was arrested at 14 and charged with killing his mother in Hopewell, Missouri. Politte was recently released on parole and continues to fight for his exoneration.

So what happens next? The state has a single precedent for what could transpire: Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a motion to vacate the conviction of a man named Kevin Strickland last August on the very day the new law went into effect. Three months later, Strickland was released from prison a free man .

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jean Peters Baker will discuss Missouri’s new wrongful conviction law and how it could play out in the Politte case.

In a statement, Politte’s attorneys said they were grateful for Hedgecorth’s attention to the case. “We thank the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney for his efforts to overturn Michael Politte’s unjust conviction and applaud him for acting upon his oath as a minister of justice to ‘ensure that justice is done.’

“After conducting a full review of the evidence, Mr. Hedgecorth reached the only conclusion supported by the facts: Michael Politte's conviction is based on evidence that everyone agrees is false, and a conviction based upon false cannot stand. We hope that the court moves quickly to hear the prosecutor’s motion, overturn Mr. Politte’s conviction, and finally provide closure to a family that has waited 23 years for justice.”

Hedgecorth has declined an interview at this time.

