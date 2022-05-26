© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Legal Roundtable on Lindenwood settlement, Greitens litigation and more

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT
0917_drake_lindenwood
File photo / Kayla Drake
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Lindenwood University recently settled a lawsuit over its pandemic-driven switch to online courses in 2020.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this month, Lindenwood University agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle claims that its online offerings during the pandemic were “subpar in practically every aspect.”

That won’t mean too much money for the affected students — the Post-Dispatch reports that each student will get roughly $185. But it’s still better than the outcome for students at Washington University. A similar lawsuit over online offerings there was dismissed entirely by a federal judge.

So what was the difference? Was it a matter of different online offerings — or of different lawyers and judges? On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will analyze the two claims. Attorneys Nicole Gorovsky of Gorovsky Law LLC, Eric Banks of Banks Law LLC, and Dave Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri will share their thoughts.

The panel will also discuss two wildly different cases involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is implicated in litigation over staff use of a disappearing text app, which advocates say has grave consequences for Missouri’s open records law. He’s also fighting a bitter divorce, and sought phone records in an effort to prove no less than Karl Rove was using the litigation to derail his political future.

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air Legal roundtableDave RolandNicole GorovskyEric BanksLindenwood UniversityEric GreitensMissouri Sunshine Law
Stay Connected
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
See stories by Sarah Fenske
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content