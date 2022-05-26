Friday: Legal Roundtable on Lindenwood settlement, Greitens litigation and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Earlier this month, Lindenwood University agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle claims that its online offerings during the pandemic were “subpar in practically every aspect.”

That won’t mean too much money for the affected students — the Post-Dispatch reports that each student will get roughly $185 . But it’s still better than the outcome for students at Washington University. A similar lawsuit over online offerings there was dismissed entirely by a federal judge.

So what was the difference? Was it a matter of different online offerings — or of different lawyers and judges? On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will analyze the two claims. Attorneys Nicole Gorovsky of Gorovsky Law LLC, Eric Banks of Banks Law LLC, and Dave Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri will share their thoughts.

The panel will also discuss two wildly different cases involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is implicated in litigation over staff use of a disappearing text app , which advocates say has grave consequences for Missouri’s open records law . He’s also fighting a bitter divorce, and sought phone records in an effort to prove no less than Karl Rove was using the litigation to derail his political future.

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.