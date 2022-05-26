Thursday: St. Louis Public School buses are failing to pick up Afghan refugees

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Afghan refugees in the St. Louis Public School District face hurdles to attend school due to canceled school bus routes.

One family’s bus misses its route off Cherokee Street on average three times a week, according to Welcome Neighbor volunteer Sue Scott.

Working around missed bus routes is especially difficult for newly arrived immigrants, but the issue is not unique to Afghan refugees — the district has around 16,000 students, and spokesperson George Sells says the canceled bus routes affect nearly every student.

The last day of the 2021-2022 school year is Thursday, but summer school starts June 6 and families are concerned some kids won’t be able to make it to school.

The district has contracted with a new bus company, Missouri Central, for the next school year, but Sells said he isn’t optimistic that much will change. Out of more than 260 routes, at least 40 are not covered every day in the district — which has led to a drop in attendance.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Scott will talk about how missed bus routes are affecting Afghan families in the St. Louis Public School District.

Have you experienced SLPS missing bus routes? How has that affected you? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.