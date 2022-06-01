© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: New St. Louis venture capital fund to boost minority startups

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
Studies show venture capital firms invest the majority of their funds in white-owned startups. A new St. Louis fund is hoping to change that.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air”at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In nearly 80% of cases, startups that receive funding from venture capital firms are run by white owners — and a 2021 study of the venture capital industry found that only 3% of investment partners have Black founders.

A new St. Louis-based fund, Ascend Venture Capital, is taking aim at the disparities with a $25 million fund targeted at companies whose owners come from underrepresented groups in the industry.

On Wednesday, Ascend founder Dan Conner joins St. Louis on the Air to describe his vision for a more diverse venture capital industry. Yinka Faleti, a recent addition to Ascend whose previous roles include city prosecutor, political candidate and leader of the Forward Through Foundation, will also join the conversation.

Have a question or comment about the state of diversity in the venture capital industry?

St. Louis on the Air
