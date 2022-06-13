Monday: 124-year-old stained glass company teams up with artist Cbabi Bayoc

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City is changing how biblical figures are represented in stained glass.

The church wants Jesus, Mary Magdalene and other figures of the Christian faith to represent more people of color to reflect the diversity of its congregation. To do so, it teamed up with Emil Frei and Associates, a 124-year-old stained glass company in St. Louis. The company has created art for more than 7,000 churches all around the globe. In St. Louis, Emil Frei was behind the windows in St. Francis Xavier College Church in Grand Center, helped design the mosaic patterns for the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, and more.

But Pastor Mike Angell had a request for Emil Frei: he wanted painter and muralist Cbabi Bayoc to design the stained glass window. Bayoc had never worked in stained glass before, but Aaron Frei, the company president and a fifth-generation Frei, decided to take a chance. Frei and Angell agree that it paid off.

Five years in the making, the collaboration was the first time the company worked with a Black artist. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Aaron Frei and Cbabi Bayoc will join the conversation to talk about their collaboration. We’ll also hear from Pastor Mike Angell.

