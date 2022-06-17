Friday: St. Louis Story Stitchers continue to ‘Pick the City Up’ for Juneteenth

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For nine years, the St. Louis Story Stitchers have told the stories of their lives using rap, rhythm, spoken word, singing and dance.

The youthful artist collective will showcase its latest work this weekend at several events marking Juneteenth. The performances are part of the organization’s 2022 “Pick the City Up Tour.” Youth Programming Coordinator Branden Lewis said that while performers don’t shy away from addressing the issues affecting the city, this tour does “more to uplift the community than to tear it down.”

Lewis will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside Story Stitchers singer She'kinah Taylor to preview their Juneteenth performances.

Related Events

What: Juneteenth Celebration at the Craft Alliance in the Delmar Maker District

When: 12:30-1 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where: 5080 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

What: Juneteenth Celebration in Old North St. Louis

When: 2:30-3 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where: 1307 Montgomery, St. Louis, MO 63106

What: StitchCast Studio Season III Finale

When: 6-10 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

What: Juneteenth Celebration in Ferguson at the True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

When: 1-1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: 8420 Hill Ave, Ferguson, MO 63121

