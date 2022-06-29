Thursday: Decades of abuse at Kanakuk leads reporter to St. Louis ministry

For more than a year, author and journalist Nancy French has steadily exposed the decades of abuse at Kanakuk, a massive evangelical summer camp that welcomes thousands of campers annually to its facilities in Branson.

For some of those campers, those summers left them with lifelong trauma. In 2009, Kanakuk counselor Pete Newman was arrested and ultimately confessed to abusing more than a dozen campers, though the number is likely higher.

The camp’s leaders expressed shock at Newman’s actions, calling him “A master of deception – fooling not only Kanakuk but also his friends, neighbors, and even his own family.” But as French wrote in a lengthy May 26 investigation published in the Springfield News-Leader , that narrative is undercut by the accounts of abuse survivors, former staff, campers and parents who had tried to raise the alarm.

French’s investigation didn’t just focus on Newman’s abuses in Branson. In St. Louis, she tracked down a Kanakuk counselor fired in 1990 after an eight-year-old camper reported him for groping and sexual assault. When French found him, he was volunteering in a Kanakuk-affiliated youth ministry and working as a girls high school volleyball coach.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, French discusses the history of abuse at Kanakuk, the origins of her investigations and the shockwaves still reverberating through the churches and communities that long trusted the camp. We’ll also hear from a former Kanakuk camper and survivor about what she experienced — and her shock at learning her abuser was still working around young people in St. Louis.

