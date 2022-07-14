New research bolsters broadband access in rural areas

Access to high speed broadband is severely limited in many rural areas — but new research troubleshoots the issue.

Javier Valentín-Sívico recently defended his dissertation, “Evaluating Barriers to, and Impacts of, Rural Broadband Access” — which was also the first PhD granted by Missouri University of Science and Technology’s new Kummer College of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development.

Valentín-Sívico’s research focused on finding cost-effective ways to expand broadband access in rural communities while leaving room for growth.

Casey Canfield, an assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri S&T, was Valentín-Sívico’s advisor for five years. Canfield told St. Louis On The Air that their work defined rural areas as places that are struggling with broadband access mostly due to population density — not just affordability.

“If you can serve that underserved population, that can kind of get the ball rolling,” Canfield said. “That could potentially make it easier to reach [the] unserved population later.”

During his research, Valentín-Sívico created a toolkit meant to help communities expand their broadband access by themselves.

“One of the goals,” Valentín-Sívico said, “is to provide tools for these community driven broadband projects so they could understand what the different requirements [are] and what community costs they should take into account when identifying what program infrastructure could serve their needs.”

The dissertation also questioned whether individual communities should be responsible for initiating their own broadband programs or if the Regional Planning Commission should play a bigger role.

“Is [broadband] something that the Regional Planning Commission should be focused on,” Canfield asked, rhetorically, “[or] is that someone else's job? Is it a public sector problem? Is it a private sector problem? It is unclear whose job it is to solve this [problem].”

“There is a cost associated with waiting,” Canfield said. “[There will be] missed opportunities the longer [it takes] to get broadband access.”

According to Canfield, everyone — including those living in cities — would reap the benefits of expanded rural broadband access. “There's a lot of economic development potential in rural areas that could increase the state's GDP,” Canfield said. “A rising tide [lifts] all boats.”