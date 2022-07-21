© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: What’s next for anti-abortion activists in the St. Louis area

Published July 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Mary Maschmeier, the founder and president of Defenders of the Unborn, celebrates the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade as Ritika Chand-Berfeld, of Webster Groves, protests
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From right: Mary Maschmeier, the founder and president of Defenders of the Unborn, based in St. Charles, rallies in celebration of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, while Ritika Chand-Berfeld, of Webster Groves, protests the decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, during an anti-abortion rally outside of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in the Central West End.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is effectively banned in the state of Missouri, anti-abortion rights activists plan to divert more time and energy to Illinois, where patients from across the county now travel to seek abortion care.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to two anti-abortion activists who claim to have diverted thousands of abortions in the St. Louis area. Joining the discussion will be Brian Westbrook, executive director and founder of Coalition Life, and Mary Maschmeier, the president and founder of Defenders of the Unborn.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
