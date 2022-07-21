Friday: What’s next for anti-abortion activists in the St. Louis area

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is effectively banned in the state of Missouri, anti-abortion rights activists plan to divert more time and energy to Illinois, where patients from across the county now travel to seek abortion care.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to two anti-abortion activists who claim to have diverted thousands of abortions in the St. Louis area. Joining the discussion will be Brian Westbrook, executive director and founder of Coalition Life, and Mary Maschmeier, the president and founder of Defenders of the Unborn.

Have a question or comment about what anti-abortion activists’ are focusing on next? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.