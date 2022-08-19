© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Exploring the best Indian cuisine in St. Louis

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
khannas_desi_vibes_tricolor_paneer_tika_David_Kovaluk_Sauce_magazine.jpg
David Kovaluk
/
Sauce Magazine
Tri color paneer tika from Khanna's Desi Vibes

Looking for St. Louis’ best paneer tikka masala, vegetable pakora, or naan? Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan has you covered.

Nagarajan dished about her favorite spots for Indian cuisine in St. Louis for her latest feature, “Gateway to India” — even the ones that get her mom’s seal of approval.

rasoi_vegetable chettinad_David_Kovaluk_Sauce_magazine.jpg
David Kovaluk
/
Sauce Magazine
Vegetable chettinad from Rasoi in the Central West End

Nagarajan and her family are South Indian and those regional dishes can be difficult to find in St. Louis. “I really loved Turmeric, which is in U City,” Nagarajan said. “They have dosa which is a fermented rice batter that they can fry kind of like a crepe.”

From Tumeric, Nagarajan also recommended the thakkali rasam broth, a semi-clear tomato based soup. “It’s a typical dish that you eat in a South Indian home every day,” she said.
If you’re looking for a spot that has Indian staples (naan, lentil dishes, the perfect rice), Nagarajan suggests House of India and Khanna’s Desi Vibes. “Khanna’s Desi Vibes opened last year. Pretty much everything across the board there has been really impressive,” Nagarajan said. Must-tries include samosas, naan, and dal makhani.

Other restaurants included in Sauce Magazine’s feature include Flavors Indian Cuisine, Taj Palace, Copper Chimney and Rasoi.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

