Looking for St. Louis’ best paneer tikka masala, vegetable pakora, or naan? Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan has you covered.

Nagarajan dished about her favorite spots for Indian cuisine in St. Louis for her latest feature, “Gateway to India” — even the ones that get her mom’s seal of approval.

David Kovaluk / Sauce Magazine Vegetable chettinad from Rasoi in the Central West End

Nagarajan and her family are South Indian and those regional dishes can be difficult to find in St. Louis. “I really loved Turmeric, which is in U City,” Nagarajan said. “They have dosa which is a fermented rice batter that they can fry kind of like a crepe.”

From Tumeric, Nagarajan also recommended the thakkali rasam broth, a semi-clear tomato based soup. “It’s a typical dish that you eat in a South Indian home every day,” she said.

If you’re looking for a spot that has Indian staples (naan, lentil dishes, the perfect rice), Nagarajan suggests House of India and Khanna’s Desi Vibes. “Khanna’s Desi Vibes opened last year. Pretty much everything across the board there has been really impressive,” Nagarajan said. Must-tries include samosas, naan, and dal makhani.

Exploring the best Indian cuisine in St. Louis Listen • 8:38

Other restaurants included in Sauce Magazine’s feature include Flavors Indian Cuisine, Taj Palace, Copper Chimney and Rasoi.