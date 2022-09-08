Friday: With baby animals in need, Wildlife Rescue Center opens its doors to the public

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin, Missouri is opening its doors to the public for the first time in three years. This weekend they will resume their annual open house after the combination of the coronavirus pandemic, avian flu, and flooding caused them to suspend public events in 2019.

Executive director of the Wildlife Rescue Center Kim Rutledge will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss what the past three years have been like for the center. She’ll also talk about why it is important for the public to witness behind the scenes operations of a professional wildlife rehabilitation center.

Friday’s show will also feature a discussion of the center’s contributions to the One Health Initiative — an interdisciplinary strategy that reinforces collaboration among human, animal, and environmental health care systems.

Related Event

What: Annual open house

When: September 10, 2022, 11am - 4pm ( registration required)

Where: 1128 New Ballwin Road, Ballwin 63021

