Tuesday: Mississippi Nights’ 30-year history celebrated in new book

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Mississippi Nights is special for many music lovers in St. Louis. For 30 years, from 1976-2007, the concert venue on Laclede’s Landing, hosted thousands of bands.

AC/DC played their ninth American concert there in 1977. Nirvana performed its only St. Louis concert at Mississippi Nights in 1991, just 23 days after the release of “Nevermind.” Local bands such as the Urge, Pale Divine, and Uncle Tupelo also performed at the 1,000-person capacity venue.

Local music fans Garrett and Stacy Enloe have written a new book about Mississippi Nights’ 30-year-run in a 288-page coffee table book, “Mississippi Nights: A History of The Music Club in St. Louis.” The book captures the stories, people and concerts that made the riverfront venue an indelible memory for thousands of patrons who stepped foot inside.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with the Enloes about their book and why they spent four years researching and writing it.

What are your memories about Mississippi Nights? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.