Mississippi Nights’ 30-year history celebrated in new book

Mississippi Nights is special for many music lovers in St. Louis. For 30 years, from 1976 to 2007, the concert venue on Laclede’s Landing hosted thousands of bands.

AC/DC played their ninth American concert there in 1977. Nirvana performed its only St. Louis concert at Mississippi Nights in 1991, just 23 days after the release of “Nevermind.” Local bands such as the Urge, Pale Divine and Uncle Tupelo also performed at the 1,000-person capacity venue.

“The sound quality was just so great in there, and being real close to the bands was one of the most amazing things because you could get right up in front,” explained Stacy Enloe, who has written a new book about the music club with her husband, Garrett Enloe.

“Mississippi Nights: A History of The Music Club in St. Louis” is a 288-page coffee table book that captures what made the club’s 30-year run an indelible memory for thousands of patrons who stepped foot inside. It features photos of ticket stubs, concert bills and the performers who were there.

St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jeremy D. Goodwin talked with the Enloes about their book and why they spent four years researching and writing it.