Behind the Headlines: Bayer-Monsanto acquisition, MLS stadium funding and Scottrade Center upgrades

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the top stories of the week with those who brought a little more in-depth knowledge to them.

On this week’s program, we discussed:

The Monsanto-Bayer acquisition with Robb Fraley, Monsanto’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

MLS stadium funding and Scottrade Center upgrades with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum

