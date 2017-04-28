Behind the Headlines: The rift between Sen. Schaaf and Gov. Greitens

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

Joining us on this week’s edition was St. Louis Public Radio Political Reporter Jason Rosenbaum.

This week he reported on St. Joseph GOP Senator Rob Schaaf, who has proved a formidable opponent for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a number of issues. We got some insights into the story from Jason’s reporter’s notebook.

Listen to the full interview here:

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum discusses his story about Sen. Rob Schaaf on Behind the Headlines with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.