Friday: Discussing the pros and cons of the city’s Proposition 1, regarding a proposed sales tax

Proposition 1 proposes that the City of St. Louis impose a one half of one percent (0.05%) sales tax. The additional revenue would go to funding a North/South MetroLink line, neighborhood revitalization, public safety and other economic development purposes. It should also be noted that another measure on the ballot, Proposition 2, is dependent on the passage of Proposition 1 to even be considered for implementation. More on that here.

We will hear from one proponent and one opponent of the measure. Special Assistant to the Mayor’s Office Nahuel Fefer will represent the “pro” side of the argument and No MO Sales Tax founder Ken Newhouse will represent the “con” side of the argument.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Ordinance) Shall the City of St. Louis impose a sales tax at a rate of one half of one percent for economic development purposes including (1) North/South Metrolink, (2) neighborhood revitalization, (3) workforce development; (4) public safety, and (5) to upgrade the city's infrastructure, with annual public audits?

