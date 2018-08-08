Thursday: Forward Through Ferguson reflects on change in 4 years since Michael Brown’s death

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Four years ago this week, Ferguson teenager Michael Brown was killed by a local police officer.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will mark the anniversary by talking with three people from Forward Through Ferguson.

The organization this week announced its “State of the Report: Tracking the Ferguson Commission Calls to Action,” an accountability tool that measures progress toward racial equity in light of the initial Ferguson Commission report released in 2015.

The Forward Through Ferguson guests include Yinka Faleti, lead catalyst; Karishma Furtado, data and analysis catalyst; and David Dwight, senior strategy and partnerships catalyst.

