Wednesday: Two St. Louisans have big plans for a tiny house and an urban farm

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday.

A 7,000 square foot parcel of land in the Benton Park West neighborhood will get a fresh look and new purpose after years of vacancy and neglect. The plans for this new development include a very tiny house of 420 square feet and an urban farm—all done with volunteer labor and recycled materials.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with the designers and builders of the Benton Park West Tiny House Project Dwayne Tiggs and Rikki Watts. They are creating a sustainable urban farm for the community and a tiny house for their family. They plan on teaching others who want to follow their lead with workshops throughout the construction process.

