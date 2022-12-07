The workers behind Starbucks and Amazon strikes in St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Workers are organizing in St. Louis — and speaking out not just with their voices, but with their feet. On November 25, the mega-shopping day known as Black Friday, dozens of workers joined protesters and walked out of an Amazon warehouse in St. Peters.

It wasn’t just Amazon workers. On November 17, local employees of Starbucks joined a national walkout as a protest against store closures and firings. Workers say the company continues to pressure them to halt union activities and organizing.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, three workers discuss what’s next for these employers and why they think people are taking to the streets to demand change. Joining the discussion will be Amazon worker Jennifer Crane, former Starbucks shift supervisor Bradley Rohlf and current Starbucks barista Spencer Blackmon.

