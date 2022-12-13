In his new book, Ed Wheatley calls St. Louis ‘America’s best sports town’

Courtesy / Reedy Press In “St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments and America’s Best Sports Town,” sports historian and author Ed Wheatley shares details about many names, events and places even the most devout St. Louis sports fans can’t name off the top of their heads.

Sports historian and author Ed Wheatley contends that St. Louis is “America's best sports town” in his new book, “St. Louis Sports Memories,” available now through Reedy Press.

“I mean, yeah, big cities like New York, Boston, Chicago — they've had a diverse history, but when you start investigating this diverse history that this city has, it's so many sports,” he told St. Louis on the Air. “Many things have happened here, and it's not only teams and winning championships. It's much more than that. It's the individual athletes themselves and the impact on diversity. All these firsts in women's sports happened here in St. Louis, [and for] the African American community.”

St. Louis firsts for women athletes include the “Golden Girls of tennis,” Justina Bricka, Carol Hanks and Mary-Ann Eisel, who played in the 1960s.

“These three women … [did some] outstanding stuff. They played at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the French Open, the Australian Open,” he said. Also, “St. Louis had the first woman owner of a major league team. We also had the first woman owner of an NFL team.”

Wheatley discussed those firsts, and shared many names, events and places even the most devout St. Louis sports fans can’t identify, on Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air.

St. Louis sports history worth cheering and remembering Listen • 21:09