This year’s 8 best new restaurants, according to Sauce Magazine

Sauce Magazine’s eighth annual “Best New Restaurants” issue delivers another set of new hotspots that opened in 2022 . The list includes details about each restaurant’s vibes, drinks, food, and at times, the restaurateurs’ inspiration.

“We spend several months trying places,” said Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan. “Usually we like to go as a group so we can really have a spirited debate about what we think — and what we think our readers will like.”

This year’s highlights include:

Menya Rui in St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood

Jalea in St. Charles

Bistro La Floraison in Clayton

Bar Moro in Clayton

Bowood By Niche in St. Louis’ in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood

Taqueria Morita in University City

Fordo’s Killer Pizza in St. Louis’ City Foundry food hall

Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton

Nagarajan joined Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share her thoughts on the best dishes at each spot. She also talked about several winter pop-up bars that will quench your thirst for boozy holiday vibes.