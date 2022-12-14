© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

This year’s 8 best new restaurants, according to Sauce Magazine

By Emily Woodbury
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST
The staff at St. Louis noodle shop, Menya Rui
Greg Rannells
/
Sauce Magazine
Menya Rui is Sauce Magazine’s #1 best new restaurant of the year.

Sauce Magazine’s eighth annual “Best New Restaurants” issue delivers another set of new hotspots that opened in 2022. The list includes details about each restaurant’s vibes, drinks, food, and at times, the restaurateurs’ inspiration.

“We spend several months trying places,” said Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan. “Usually we like to go as a group so we can really have a spirited debate about what we think — and what we think our readers will like.”

This year’s highlights include:

Meera Nagarajan joins St. Louis on the Air

  • Menya Rui in St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood
  • Jalea in St. Charles
  • Bistro La Floraison in Clayton
  • Bar Moro in Clayton
  • Bowood By Niche in St. Louis’ in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
  • Taqueria Morita in University City
  • Fordo’s Killer Pizza in St. Louis’ City Foundry food hall
  • Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton

Nagarajan joined Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share her thoughts on the best dishes at each spot. She also talked about several winter pop-up bars that will quench your thirst for boozy holiday vibes.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

